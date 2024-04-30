Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $194.35 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,391,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 7.7% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $194,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,229,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 57,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,864,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $400,103,000 after buying an additional 105,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,209 shares of company stock valued at $36,711,144 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $166.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.62. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $174.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.44.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

