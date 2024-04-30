Community Bank N.A. Has $6.75 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.9% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,745,000 after purchasing an additional 44,786 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.6% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the third quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.0% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ opened at $146.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.23.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 29.68%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.86.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

