Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Scotiabank

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Concentrix from $121.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.75.

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $56.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.26 and its 200 day moving average is $80.78. Concentrix has a 12 month low of $54.16 and a 12 month high of $106.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.03). Concentrix had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Concentrix will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 24.95%.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.59 per share, with a total value of $49,131.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,053,997.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 1,679 shares of company stock worth $98,546 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 0.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Concentrix by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Concentrix by 1.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

