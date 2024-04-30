Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $197.93

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 197.93 ($2.49) and traded as low as GBX 182.20 ($2.29). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 188.50 ($2.37), with a volume of 575,588 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 160 ($2.01) to GBX 180 ($2.26) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 237 ($2.98) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crest Nicholson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 222.40 ($2.79).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 200.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 197.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £487.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,692.86, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

