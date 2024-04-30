Dundee Precious Metals (DPM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Dundee Precious Metals to post earnings of C$0.27 per share for the quarter.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.10). Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 37.10%. The firm had revenue of C$189.66 million during the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$10.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$7.79 and a 1-year high of C$10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Dundee Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$72,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,527.50. In other news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$72,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,527.50. Also, Director Robert Peter Charles Gillin sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.90, for a total transaction of C$85,338.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,790 shares of company stock worth $798,029. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on DPM shares. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DPM

About Dundee Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.