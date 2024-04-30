Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $125.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $102.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.41.

NYSE:EMN opened at $97.34 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $68.89 and a one year high of $102.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.56.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 41.75%.

In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,151,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,702,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

