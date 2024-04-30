Electronic Arts (EA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Electronic Arts to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Electronic Arts to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Electronic Arts Price Performance
Electronic Arts stock opened at $127.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.56. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $117.47 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76.
In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $143,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $355,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,147.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,114,335. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.
