Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.90. Electrovaya shares last traded at C$4.85, with a volume of 17,165 shares.
Electrovaya Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$799.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.91, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Electrovaya Company Profile
Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including warehouse forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Electrovaya
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.