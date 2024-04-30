EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.71. EVI Industries shares last traded at $21.47, with a volume of 2,980 shares trading hands.

EVI Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $272.02 million, a P/E ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $91.36 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of EVI Industries

EVI Industries Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EVI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in EVI Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in EVI Industries by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EVI Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $8,389,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 647,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,114,000 after buying an additional 40,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

Featured Articles

