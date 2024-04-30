EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.71. EVI Industries shares last traded at $21.47, with a volume of 2,980 shares trading hands.
EVI Industries Stock Up 0.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $272.02 million, a P/E ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $91.36 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of EVI Industries
EVI Industries Company Profile
EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.
