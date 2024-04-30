Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.92.

EXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

Exelon Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXC. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Exelon by 247.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 50.3% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXC opened at $37.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.53. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.05.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

