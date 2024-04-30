Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.92.
EXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.
Shares of EXC opened at $37.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.53. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.05.
Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.
Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.
