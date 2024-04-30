Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 319 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000.

In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $1,010,643.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,228.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total value of $1,099,407.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,246.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $1,010,643.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,228.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIA. StockNews.com downgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Saia from $676.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $618.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $484.00 to $526.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.50.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $416.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $566.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.86. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $266.91 and a one year high of $628.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

