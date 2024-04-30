Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 37,452 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 154,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,452 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.17% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAIN. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1,647.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 146.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAIN. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

HAIN stock opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $563.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.24.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

