Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $49.88

Shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.88 and traded as low as $45.45. Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares last traded at $45.87, with a volume of 4,164 shares changing hands.
Fidelity D & D Bancorp Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.89. The company has a market cap of $266.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.64.
Fidelity D & D Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.71%.
Insider Transactions at Fidelity D & D Bancorp
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity D & D Bancorp
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the third quarter worth $4,923,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $591,000. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 20.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile
Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, club, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
