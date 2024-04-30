Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $49.88

Shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.88 and traded as low as $45.45. Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares last traded at $45.87, with a volume of 4,164 shares changing hands.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.89. The company has a market cap of $266.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.71%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity D & D Bancorp

In other Fidelity D & D Bancorp news, Chairman Brian J. Cali purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.96 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 390,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,347,694.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Eugene J. Walsh sold 545 shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $26,961.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,470.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Brian J. Cali purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.96 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 390,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,347,694.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,486 shares of company stock worth $73,067 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the third quarter worth $4,923,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $591,000. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 20.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, club, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

