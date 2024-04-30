First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

First Busey Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at First Busey

Shares of BUSE opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. First Busey has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.71.

In other First Busey news, Director Karen M. Jensen bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $45,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,503.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $52,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,190,934.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen M. Jensen acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $45,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,503.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,317 shares of company stock valued at $53,780 and sold 6,900 shares valued at $157,182. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Busey

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in First Busey by 1,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

