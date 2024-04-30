First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.42

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.42 and traded as high as $28.50. First Capital shares last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 435 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Capital Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $95.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $10.50 million during the quarter.

First Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

