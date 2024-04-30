FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Free Report) by 196.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,494 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of FiscalNote worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FiscalNote in the third quarter worth $49,000. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in FiscalNote during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FiscalNote during the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FiscalNote by 2,632.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 290,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on FiscalNote from $0.65 to $1.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of FiscalNote from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.

In other news, CEO Tim Hwang sold 29,284 shares of FiscalNote stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $53,296.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,808,999 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,378.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,543 shares of company stock worth $176,661. Company insiders own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FiscalNote stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $181.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $4.51.

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). FiscalNote had a negative net margin of 101.78% and a negative return on equity of 121.46%. The business had revenue of $34.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.53 million. Sell-side analysts predict that FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

