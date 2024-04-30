FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sora Investors LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,862,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 124.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,175,000 after buying an additional 224,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FormFactor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,759,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,007,000 after acquiring an additional 224,599 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in FormFactor by 98.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 395,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after acquiring an additional 195,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 481,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,838,000 after acquiring an additional 177,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORM opened at $45.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.26. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $168.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.49 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FORM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,978.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,978.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $173,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,680,499.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,580 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

