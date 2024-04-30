Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $624.32

Shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 624.32 ($7.84) and traded as low as GBX 600.80 ($7.55). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 602 ($7.56), with a volume of 137,599 shares.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £220.37 million, a PE ratio of 3,344.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 591.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 624.32.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It operates through Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns segments. The company also operates pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements; Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels; and as a managed houses service company.

