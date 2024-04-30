Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9,800.94

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9,800.94 ($123.11) and traded as high as GBX 9,895.03 ($124.29). Games Workshop Group shares last traded at GBX 9,790 ($122.97), with a volume of 29,891 shares trading hands.
Games Workshop Group Stock Up 0.1 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9,800.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9,941.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80. The company has a market cap of £3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,308.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.26.
Games Workshop Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a GBX 105 ($1.32) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Games Workshop Group’s payout ratio is presently 9,905.66%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Games Workshop Group
About Games Workshop Group
Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.
