GAMMA Investing LLC Buys New Stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.2% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.9% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Avalon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.82.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $60.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.35. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.55%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

