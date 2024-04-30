GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New $80,000 Investment in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank increased its position in Trimble by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 14,073 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Trimble by 2.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 232,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Trimble by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 14,729 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 40,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 11,112 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trimble news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $297,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,927.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trimble news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $297,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,927.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $136,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,134,579.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,828 shares of company stock worth $1,013,519. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Stock Performance

TRMB opened at $60.67 on Tuesday. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $65.55. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.43 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.83.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

