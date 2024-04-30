GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases New Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,355 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 48.1% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 41,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. Busey Trust CO lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 16.7% during the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 158,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after buying an additional 22,657 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 5.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $50.04.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.48%.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $93,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 252,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,486.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,017.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $93,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,486.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,478. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

