GAMMA Investing LLC Takes $92,000 Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $346,962.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,704,649.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,278,591 shares of company stock worth $750,893,396 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on DT shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.08.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $46.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 70.47, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day moving average is $50.82. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.57 and a 52 week high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.64 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

