Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Shares of Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.15. Giga-tronics shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 1,067 shares traded.

Giga-tronics Trading Up 13.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15.

Giga-tronics Company Profile

Giga-tronics Incorporated designs, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built electronic equipment, automated test, power electronics, supply and distribution solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Radio Frequency (RF) Solutions, Precision Electronic Solutions, and Power Electronics & Displays.

