GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) CEO Lei Wu Sells 44,000 Shares

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) CEO Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $1,579,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 797,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,633,616.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lei Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 24th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $1,607,760.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $1,583,120.00.

On Friday, April 19th, Lei Wu sold 14,177 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $511,789.70.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $1,522,840.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,432,640.00.

On Friday, April 12th, Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $32,230.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $31,860.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $661,400.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $727,800.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $29,530.00.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

Shares of GCT opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 2.27. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $45.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GigaCloud Technology last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $244.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.30 million. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 13.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCT. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $586,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

