Gimbal Financial Buys Shares of 1,774 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gimbal Financial purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.3% of Gimbal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,308.3% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $193.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $555.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $131.81 and a 52 week high of $200.94.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
