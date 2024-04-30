GLI Finance (LON:GLIF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.62

GLI Finance Limited (LON:GLIF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.62 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.62 ($0.03). GLI Finance shares last traded at GBX 2.62 ($0.03), with a volume of 895,465 shares changing hands.
GLI Finance Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.62. The stock has a market cap of £12.83 million and a P/E ratio of -0.57. The company has a current ratio of 22.19, a quick ratio of 21.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.70.
GLI Finance Company Profile
GLI Finance Limited provides alternative finance services. The company operates in two segments, Sancus BMS and FinTech Ventures. It offers property backed and small and medium sized enterprise loans. The company also invests in a portfolio of SME focused lending platforms. It operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Jersey, Guernsey, Gibraltar, Isle of Man, the United States, France, Spain, and Cameroon.
