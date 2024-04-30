GXO Logistics (GXO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect GXO Logistics to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. GXO Logistics has set its FY24 guidance at $2.70-2.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GXO Logistics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
GXO Logistics Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.64. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $67.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on GXO shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.69.
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.
