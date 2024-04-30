Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 37.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FTAI. Benchmark increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $72.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.90. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.79 and a 12 month high of $74.99.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 210.66% and a net margin of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

