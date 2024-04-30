Hasbro Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 28,032 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 576% compared to the typical volume of 4,144 call options.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Hasbro from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hasbro from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.36.

View Our Latest Report on Hasbro

Hasbro Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ HAS opened at $64.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $73.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.13.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently -27.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 56.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hasbro

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.