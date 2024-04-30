Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) COO Aaron Birnbaum Sells 5,844 Shares

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total transaction of $890,216.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,347,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Herc Price Performance

HRI stock opened at $152.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.97 and a 1 year high of $171.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.18 and a 200 day moving average of $142.29. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.27.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.06 million. Herc had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

Herc Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Herc’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRI. StockNews.com raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Herc by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 5.4% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Herc by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Herc by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Herc by 4.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

