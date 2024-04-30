Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) CEO Nick L. Stanage Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) CEO Nick L. Stanage purchased 15,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.29 per share, with a total value of $964,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 392,446 shares in the company, valued at $25,230,353.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Price Performance

NYSE HXL opened at $65.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 55.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $472.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.93 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HXL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hexcel from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HXL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Hexcel by 110.2% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 22.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 34.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 186,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,152,000 after purchasing an additional 47,350 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 38.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 74,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 20,638 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 67.0% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 13,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.