Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Hub Group worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,675,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,576,000 after buying an additional 131,193 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 728,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,220,000 after acquiring an additional 40,578 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 727,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,893,000 after purchasing an additional 256,551 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 456,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,816,000 after purchasing an additional 52,248 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUBG. StockNews.com raised Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.54.
Hub Group Trading Up 1.4 %
Hub Group stock opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.62.
Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hub Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
