Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires New Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. CWM LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 294,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:LEG opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.32. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -184.00%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

