Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,166,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,926,000 after acquiring an additional 199,471 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,253,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,103,000 after acquiring an additional 543,450 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,553,000 after acquiring an additional 99,240 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 155.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 159,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 96,923 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 157,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 34,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.84 per share, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,185.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRBK opened at $56.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 8.94. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $61.62.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.10 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.01%. Green Brick Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on Green Brick Partners from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

