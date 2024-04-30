Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ALGT. Raymond James reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

ALGT stock opened at $56.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.58. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $54.87 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.37.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel

In related news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,559. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.