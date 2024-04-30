Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $826,000 Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 77.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 53,624 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trimble were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,654,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $412,285,000 after purchasing an additional 694,842 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,189,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $276,080,000 after acquiring an additional 603,020 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2,399.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 425,330 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,908,000 after purchasing an additional 408,315 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 5.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $189,349,000 after purchasing an additional 189,902 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 43.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 580,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,254,000 after purchasing an additional 176,139 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TRMB opened at $60.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $65.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRMB. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $85,517.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $220,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,055 shares in the company, valued at $11,771,371.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $85,517.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,828 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,519 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

