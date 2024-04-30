Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $665,000 in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DT. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at $22,085,190.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $346,962.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,704,649.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,278,591 shares of company stock worth $750,893,396. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DT. Citigroup raised their target price on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.08.

Dynatrace stock opened at $46.51 on Tuesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.57 and a 1-year high of $61.41. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 70.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.82.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.64 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 14.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

