Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 40,740 Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Owens & Minor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth $600,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Owens & Minor by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 10.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,277.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,277.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens & Minor Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.26. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

