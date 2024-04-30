Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 1,878 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,571,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after buying an additional 64,055 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,299,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 78,311 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,213,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 32,803 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 646,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 28,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 453,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 17,273 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PMT shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

In other news, Director Doug Jones sold 7,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $111,995.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,479.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PMT opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.48.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.42%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

(Free Report)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.