Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 2,449 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,031 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the third quarter worth about $907,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BancFirst during the 3rd quarter worth $560,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in BancFirst by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 13.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on BancFirst from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

BancFirst Price Performance

Shares of BANF stock opened at $88.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $68.44 and a 52-week high of $104.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.09.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $27,618.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,192.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $27,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,192.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 1,159 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $101,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $880,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,128 over the last three months. Company insiders own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

