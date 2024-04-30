Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes $672,000 Position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBLY. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the third quarter worth $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 20.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 25.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,885,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,333,000 after purchasing an additional 388,109 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 7.6% during the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MBLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mobileye Global from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered Mobileye Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.58.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBLY opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.27. Mobileye Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $47.41.

Mobileye Global Profile

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

