IMAX (IMAX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

4/26/2024 – IMAX had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2024 – IMAX had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2024 – IMAX had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

4/18/2024 – IMAX had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2024 – IMAX had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

4/10/2024 – IMAX had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

4/10/2024 – IMAX had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2024 – IMAX had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

IMAX Price Performance

IMAX stock opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.01 million, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.04. IMAX Co. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $21.45.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $79.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million. IMAX had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 9.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IMAX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMAX

In other IMAX news, VP Robert D. Lister sold 25,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $421,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 138,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,057.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other IMAX news, VP Robert D. Lister sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $421,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 138,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,057.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $104,516.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,269 shares in the company, valued at $720,686.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in IMAX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IMAX by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after buying an additional 417,169 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in IMAX by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 825,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,396,000 after acquiring an additional 95,182 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in shares of IMAX by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 392,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after acquiring an additional 99,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the 3rd quarter worth $7,118,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

