IMAX (IMAX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

IMAX (NYSE: IMAX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/26/2024 – IMAX had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/26/2024 – IMAX had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/22/2024 – IMAX had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/18/2024 – IMAX had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/16/2024 – IMAX had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/10/2024 – IMAX had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/10/2024 – IMAX had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/4/2024 – IMAX had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.
IMAX Price Performance
IMAX stock opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.01 million, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.04. IMAX Co. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $21.45.
IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $79.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million. IMAX had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 9.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at IMAX
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMAX
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in IMAX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IMAX by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after buying an additional 417,169 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in IMAX by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 825,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,396,000 after acquiring an additional 95,182 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in shares of IMAX by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 392,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after acquiring an additional 99,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the 3rd quarter worth $7,118,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.
IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than IMAX
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.