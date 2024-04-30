Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.95

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.95 and traded as high as $7.26. Immersion shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 371,854 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Immersion Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $229.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.95.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.30. Immersion had a net margin of 100.17% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immersion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Immersion news, Director Elias Nader sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $106,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,266 shares in the company, valued at $240,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immersion

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Immersion by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 101,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Immersion by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 104,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Immersion by 288.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 20.7% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

