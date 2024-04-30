ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.01

Shares of ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.01 and traded as high as $5.20. ImmuCell shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 9,991 shares.

ImmuCell Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 33.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmuCell

ImmuCell Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ImmuCell stock. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in ImmuCell Co. ( NASDAQ:ICCC Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Mission Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of ImmuCell at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Scours and Mastitis. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves with claims against E.

Further Reading

