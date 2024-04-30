Inscape (TSE:INQ) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.05

Inscape Co. (TSE:INQ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as high as C$0.05. Inscape shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 13,560 shares.
Inscape Stock Up 11.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$719,000.00, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,567.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05.
About Inscape
Inscape Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures office furniture and wall products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Furniture and Walls. The company offers workstations; storage, including laterals, verticals, and pedestals; lockers and cubbies, specialty storage, laminate casegoods, and nuform shapes; benching; systems; tables, such as coffee, meeting and standing, and height adjustable tables; and task chairs, as well as accessories, such as keyboard trays, and nano and motus monitor arms.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Inscape
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Inscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inscape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.