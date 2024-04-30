Insider Buying: CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE) Insider Purchases 4,500 Shares of Stock

CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE – Get Free Report) insider Richard Gray acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 460 ($5.78) per share, for a total transaction of £20,700 ($26,001.76).

CT Private Equity Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CTPE opened at GBX 462.50 ($5.81) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 450.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 455.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of £336.89 million, a P/E ratio of 920.00 and a beta of 0.76. CT Private Equity Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 406 ($5.10) and a one year high of GBX 534 ($6.71).

CT Private Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a GBX 7.01 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. CT Private Equity Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,600.00%.

CT Private Equity Trust Company Profile

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc specializes in secondary indirect, direct and investing in other funds. Within investing in other funds, the fund specializes in private equity funds, offshore funds, buy-out funds, venture funds, mezzanine funds, and investment trusts. Within the direct investment, it invests in mezzanine, early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature and buyout.

