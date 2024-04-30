Insider Buying: EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO) Insider Acquires 4,615 Shares of Stock

EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO – Get Free Report) insider David Robert Pirouet bought 4,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £738.40 ($927.52).

David Robert Pirouet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, David Robert Pirouet acquired 2,895 shares of EPE Special Opportunities stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £4,284.60 ($5,381.99).

On Tuesday, February 13th, David Robert Pirouet bought 4,615 shares of EPE Special Opportunities stock. The stock was bought at an average price of £160 ($200.98) per share, with a total value of £738,400 ($927,521.67).

EPE Special Opportunities Stock Up 1.8 %

LON:ESO opened at GBX 173 ($2.17) on Tuesday. EPE Special Opportunities has a 52 week low of GBX 143.17 ($1.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 183 ($2.30). The company has a quick ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 156.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 160.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £51.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.76 and a beta of 0.96.

EPE Special Opportunities Company Profile

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

