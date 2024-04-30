Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.67

Intermap Technologies Co. (TSE:IMP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.67 and traded as low as C$0.59. Intermap Technologies shares last traded at C$0.59, with a volume of 11,570 shares.

Get Intermap Technologies alerts:

Intermap Technologies Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$25.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.94, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.63 million during the quarter.

About Intermap Technologies

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial intelligence company, provides various geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) solutions, such as InsitePro, a configurable insurance underwriting software; NEXTMap One, offers a precision, 3D geospatial data at an unprecedented 1-meter resolution; and NEXTView, a configurable data solution that delivers terrain and obstacle awareness that enhance airborne safety.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intermap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.