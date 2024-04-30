International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 532 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1,230.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NSIT opened at $183.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.77. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.99 and a 52 week high of $194.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $1,365,498.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,316,948.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,365,498.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,316,948.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total value of $331,364.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,918 shares of company stock worth $3,888,203 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Insight Enterprises from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

